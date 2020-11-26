Jin misses ARMY and sends a funny message to the virus

Kim Seokjin was interviewed for the official Weverse magazine, the Big Hit Entertainment idol opened his heart, spoke about his deepest feelings, shared that he missed ARMY, wishes the global health situation would go away to live closely with his fans .

A few days ago, the members of BTS released the album ‘BE’, a studio production that received a lot of attention and broke several records for views, sales, and placed at the top of the charts.

Jin held an interview with the virtual magazine Weverse, where he was questioned about the Bangtan Boys’ comeback, the creative and musical process, and explained how he felt being away from his fans for so long.

The oldest member of the K-pop band said that he only lives in the present and focuses on forgetting the past, the past is not something that stresses him, but he never forgets important moments, or people.

I believe that I live true to my feelings by living in the now, in the place and not thinking about the future or the past

On his concept photo of ‘BE’, Jin revealed that he wanted to be a jewel in a huge room, the visual director, who was Taehyung, thought that his partner was joking, his colleague helped him better capture his ideas and the result he liked it.

JIN REACTS TO YOUR INTERVIEW ON WEVERSE

The ‘MOON’ singer confessed that social isolation helped him to be more creative and brought out his most emotional side by writing songs for the record material of ‘BE’, but in his heart he always kept the desire to see ARMY again at a live concert.

The change of situation was frustrating, Jin was used to receiving love from his fans in person, the idol felt that his work with BTS was transformed and believed that it no longer made sense to move forward if he did not live closely with ARMY. He missed his fandom a lot.

At the end of the interview, Jin left a clear message for the virus coming from China, the member of Beyond The Scene wished that the global health situation would improve and be completely eradicated:

Please get lost

The idol’s fans reacted on Weverse, where they published the last sentence of their talk with the app’s magazine, Jin was surprised to learn that they had included that at the end and replied:

Did they include that part?

Recently, BTS surprised their fans by revealing another version of ‘Life Goes On’, the MV In The Forest showed the idols relaxed.



