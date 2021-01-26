Jin is the best promoter of the BE Essential Edition album

The older BTS member used his particular sense of humor to invite ARMY to purchase the new album from ‘BE’.

The boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan will release a special version of ‘BE‘ record material called ‘Essential Edition‘ and the ideal person to promote the band’s new album was Jin, who used his charms to reach the heart of ARMY.

On January 24, 2020, Big Hit Entertainment company announced ‘BE Essential Edition‘ , the deluxe version of the studio album will celebrate the achievements that BTS has accumulated in the last year as they entered the Billboard chart and received their first nomination. to the GRAMMYs.

Big Hit stated that the CD will show deep appreciation for the fans who supported Bangtan Sonyeondan and waited for new music, the release will represent the start of the group’s activities in 2021.

The repackage edition of ‘ BE ‘ will contain the same songs as the regular album and will include ARMY benefits, previously unreleased photos from the idol sessions, and themed posters.

‘BE Essential Edition ‘ is about to hit the market and the official pre-launch and premiere date has already been confirmed. The new version of the successful music project only needs the promotion of someone special. What did Jin do to increase ARMY’s interest in the album ?

JIN INVITED ARMY TO PURCHASE BE ESSENTIAL EDITION

Through the Weverse platform, BTS fans showed their excitement for the premiere of ‘ BE Essential Edition ‘, an ARMY published the image of the album and in the description asked if there were Internet users who had already bought it.

Jin took advantage of the online interaction with the band’s fans and replied in a way that demonstrated his great sense of humor and charisma, elements that defined his warm personality from the beginning.

The older BTS member replied that he had purchased a copy of ‘ BE Essential Edition ‘, although he did not add any further details, the app users reacted happily to Jin’s words .

Confirmed! Kim Seokjin is the ideal guy to promote Bangtan Sonyeondan’s new releases , the ‘Moon’ performer increased the general public’s interest in the album .

The pre-order of ‘BE Essential Edition’ was available in the Weverse store starting on January 25 and the official launch date will be February 19 at 2 pm South Korean time.

Recently, the guys from BTS were featured on Tokopedia with a fun, colorful and retro show, the K-pop band performed the hit English single ‘Dynamite’.