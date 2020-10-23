Jin helped V in adorable moment during Grammy Awards

Jin showed that he is a very supportive partner of BTS, by supporting V during the last Grammy Awards 2020.

Just hours before the Recording Academy announced the date for the 2021 Grammy nominations, the BTS fandom took a trip down memory lane with the Bangtan Bomb of the Grammys.

It seems like yesterday that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook walked the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys and performed their first performance at the awards show.

Although the members were unable to perform their own song, they said they were lucky enough to be on stage to join Lil Nas on Old Town Road. The performance barely lasted a minute, but the brief act was enough to drive the ARMY crazy.

Jin became a reporter so V could deliver his speech

The new Bangtan Bomb video has now shared an intimate look at the members’ anticipation of walking the red carpet, the numerous messages prepared for the ARMY, their efforts to succeed with their performance, and their thoughts after the performances.

Throughout the video, the Bangtan Boys expressed their desire to take the stage at the 2021 Grammys as soloists and perform their own music.

As we sat down with ARMY to pray that their wishes would be fulfilled, we were very happy when Seokjin tried to cheer on Taehyung as they entered the Grammy venue.

During the first half of the video, fans watched the Winter Bear performer prepare a speech in English for fans that he expected to deliver during red carpet interviews.

However, Taehyung didn’t get a chance to do it. The Moon singer noticed Tae and decided to do the sweetest thing to cheer him up.

Jin doubled down as a reporter for Taehyung and asked him to deliver the speech while Hobi became a cameraman for the time being to persuade V to give his speech.

The moment just proved that singers and rappers always support each other! Jin did the same with Kookie, who felt that he was unable to properly convey his thoughts during the interview.

We hope you not only get a chance to express your thoughts on the red carpet for the upcoming Grammys, but also set the stage on fire with a stellar performance. Do you think BTS will have more time on stage at the next awards ceremony? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.



