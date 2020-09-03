Jin has a date to Sign Up for Military Service ARMY Alert!

The famous Jin from BTS apparently already has a date when he would probably be enlisted to fulfill his Military Service.

BTS’s Jin has been creating controversy in recent days, as it has been said that he might enter the military service before his fellow BTS members, so the ARMY is scared.

In the latter it has been rumored that Big Hit Entertainment is discussing Kim Seok Jin’s entry into military service, the K-pop idol could enter to fulfill his responsibilities as a Korean citizen before his band colleagues and revealed the possible date of his enlistment in the army.

It should be noted that all South Korean men must complete a period of military service, as it is a requirement to belong to the ranks of the army of that Asian country and many fans fire their idols for two years until they return to the stage.

There is no doubt that the boys of BTS are a true K-pop success, as they represent one of the most viral global phenomena in the world, in addition to being talented singers and rappers, they are the voice of an entire generation that inspires the ARMY with his songs and liberating lyrics.

That is why the idols: Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and RM must complete two years of military service, but the company that represents them is still discussing the admission of the Bangtan Boys to their training in the military.

Does Jin already have an enlistment date?

The most worrying thing is for the band is that Kim Seok Jin is the oldest member of the band, so he will be the first to fulfill his military service and although previously there has been talk about the possibility that all the members of BTS join the military together, some reports have indicated that the Boy with Luv interpreter could enlist before the rest of his peers.

A business reporter for The Korea Herald posted on his official Twitter account a very comprehensive report of Big Hit Entertainment’s multiple economic activities and upcoming projects; This revealed that Big Hit investors have session power over the direction of the groups and the future of the entertainment company.

Interesting stuff in Big Hit's registration statement today ahead of its IPO in October. BTS members will be granted 68,385 shares each, which is predicted to be worth around 9.2 billion won ($7.7M), given that each share is worth 135,000. — Hyunsu Yim 임현수 (@hyunsuinseoul) September 2, 2020

With the same information, it has been said that Kim Seok Jin could be enlisted in the military at the end of 2021 and the executives of Big Hit have evaluated each of the issues that this entails, such as the new dynamics of BTS and even future ones. boys albums.

On the other hand, the same source has said that the South Korean company is studying the possibility of recording record materials before Jin enters the South Korean military service, in addition to creating other content and setting a schedule of promotions so that the boys of BTS do not stop have a presence in the middle.

It should be noted that in the event that Jin enters mandatory military service, the Bangtan Boys will continue to have musical activities and Kim Seok Jin’s participation will continue to be heard on the K-pop band’s records.

Do you think Jin’s early departure affects the BTS band? Would you like Jin to be the first enlist of the band?



