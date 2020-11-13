Jin had no singing experience when he joined the band

Jin is part of one of the most famous K-Pop bands, BTS. But, he had no singing experience before debuting with the group.

Although they have been working in the music industry for almost a decade, BTS’s recent explosion on the A list has been a sight to behold. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V have created a K-pop sound and group that has so far been unmatched by their contemporaries.

While their voices are impressive, fans of BTS or ARMY have praised them for their lyrics and the meaning behind their music. The band has focused on everything from individualism to mental health to authenticity.

Although it seems like the guys have been doing this for their entire lives, before joining BTS, Jin actually had no singing experience. Now, he is one of the most important singers on the planet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDyyNJuBYBy/?utm_source=ig_embed

Jin is the oldest member of BTS

As the “oldest” member of BTS, Jin is often seen as an example for boys to follow. Turning 28 this year, Jin, who has earned the name “Worldwide Handsome,” has often been called the heart of the group.

Known for his spectacular visuals and signature style, he is a huge foodie who loves to broadcast what he eats live. He also exudes confidence, which is one of the main reasons his management company, Big Hit Entertainment, recruited him to be in the band.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDtNy1xBw7_/?utm_source=ig_embed

Jin’s self-confidence has been something that J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga have been able to emulate. “I hope the team always gets along and everyone is happy,” Jin told Paper Magazine.

Jin focused on other things before BTS

Although now known for his impressive voice and signature style, Jin focused on other things before joining BTS in 2013. Born as Kim Seok-jin in Gwacheon, South Korea, Jin is often the voice of reason in the world. group.

모든걸 함께해서 너무 행복해요. 고마워요 아미 pic.twitter.com/s3QP8SC2AU — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 22, 2017

“As the oldest member, I think I experienced the world a bit earlier than many people my age, so I think I’m an adult,” Jin said in BTS Now 3 magazine.

“I just act like a kid on purpose. But I feel like an adult when I talk to my friends and they ask me for advice, ”he confessed.

He spent his time before BTS focusing on acting. He majored in acting at Konkuk University in Seoul, graduating in 2017.

He then enrolled in graduate school at Hanyang Cyber ​​University. He also owns a restaurant with his older brother on Lake Seokchon in Seoul.

Jin had no experience as a singer before BTS

With a passion for acting, Jin had never even considered a musical career. He was modeling and promoting a popular South Korean cosmetics brand when he was discovered. He also appeared in music videos before signing to be in BTS.

Jin was recruited into the gang while getting off a bus one day. He originally auditioned as an actor for Big Hit. However, the company saw something else in the idol and the rest is history. Do you think Jin has had a good evolution in his singing? At La Verdad Noticias we want to know your opinion.



