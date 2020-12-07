Jin gives Jungkook a fun life lesson that he won’t forget

The members of BTS have a great friendship and often make jokes with each other, that’s how Jin stole money from Jungkook and showed him a teaching that he will remember from now on.

Online platforms have been a great help for BTS members to keep in touch with their fans around the world, especially in the current age. Seokjin is the oldest of the group and may have many lessons to share with others, yet Jungkook paid the consequences for this funny message.

The Abyss interpreter made a new post on Fancafe and described one of his most recent adventures with his BTS partner.

JIN TAKES THE MONEY FROM THE MAKNAE TO SHOW HIM A TEACHING

The group’s vocalist revealed that he paid Jungkook $ 10 to make this idol do the dishes, however, although that money will be the reward for his work, Seokjin took the money again.

The idol said it was his job to teach him life lessons and it certainly shows that things don’t always happen fairly. LOL!

The Big Hit Labels concert that BTS will be a part of has just adjusted the security measures for the event, learn how the show will take place.



