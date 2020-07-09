Jin gave ARMY a special gift for the fandom’s anniversary

Jin celebrated the anniversary of his fandom with a message and a special gift for BTS fans. The BTS fandom turned seven years old and Jin prepared a gift for all the followers of the group.

A festive atmosphere has surrounded BTS during the last season, recently these idols celebrated one more year since their debut with the completion of FESTA 2020, but remember that almost a month after the release of the song No More Dream, BTS released the name that his fandom would carry from then on.

Therefore, the celebration of the ARMYs was immediate . With special messages and a large number of memories that fill them with emotion and pride, they expressed their joy for belonging to this fandom .

But BTS fans weren’t the only ones celebrating this anniversary , as Jin also posted a cute congratulatory message to his fans.

Using his Weverse account, Jin greeted the followers of BTS and also gave them a very special gift that surely brightened the day of all ARMY.

ARMY, happy birthday. The present is Seokjinie

It is a photograph of himself that accompanied the celebration message written by the idol, showing that fandom is always a very special part of his life.

