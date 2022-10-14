Jin From BTS Said That He Was Criticized For Not Posting A Message About Jimin’s Birthday

On October 13, the birthday of Jimin from BTS is celebrated.
Like every year, he receives messages of love from BTS members and fans from all over the world.
The participants also left him messages on social networks.
사랑해 내동생 생일 축하해
LoveU 내동생#JIMINDAY #JiminOurPride #지민아_28번째_생일축하해 pic.twitter.com/j7ZfbWLCAC
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 12, 2022
[221013 Jungkook Weverse Moment]
🐰 *takes off glasses, pushes back hair, stares into camera*
🐰 jjyahman… happy birthday… happy birthday bro pic.twitter.com/k4n4cNCLOH
— 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) October 12, 2022