Jin feels like seeing ARMY again will be like coming home

Jin hopes that time will pass very quickly so that BTS can reunite with ARMY at a concert.

During a recent interview with Weverse magazine, BTS member Jin spoke a bit about how difficult it has been for the members not to be able to meet with BTS ARMY in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, BTS was supposed to kick off their Map of the Soul Tour but eventually it had to be canceled due to safety precautions.

When Jin was asked about the feeling of “getting back to normal” once he was able to see ARMY again, the older BTS member confessed that at first he thought he would probably cry “tears of joy”. But I would? Jin really doesn’t think so.

While at first you thought it would, now you think it might feel like “coming home.” It also depends on who you ask, but Jin doesn’t think that most people would cry just because “they returned to their hometown after being away.”

It’s the feeling of “I’m back where I should be”, it’s how Jin will feel during the eventual BTS and ARMY reunion.

Jin added that receiving ARMY’s love was his source of happiness, as he compared him to a child who is always filled with love from his parents. But then the parents suddenly go on a business trip for about ten months.

“I was always trying to make our fans smile, make them feel good, act cute, but now ‘my parents’ have been away on their business trip for ten months, and I’m trying to be cute on a video call. This is how I know. feel ”, said the singer.

“So please finish your business trip as soon as possible, hurry up and come home so I can show you how cute I am again. And, to COVID-19: Get lost! (laughs), “Jin concluded.



