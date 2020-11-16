Jin explains why Moon is the song you should listen to

BTS’s albums are full of surprises, Moon is one of the songs that you can’t miss, and Jin explained the reasons that motivate him to recommend it.

The wait for a new album has sparked ARMY’s excitement, but the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan are also looking forward to this release very much. Before the next premiere, Seokjin chose a song that he would like his followers to listen to.

All the members of the idol group worked diligently to create new songs that will be included in BE. According to them, this will be an album that perfectly reflects how they are, yes that the curiosity to know the lyrics and musical styles increases every moment, however, the fans have not been able to overcome the previous songs of the idols either.

JIN EXPLAINS WHY MOON IS A SONG WORTH TO BE HEARD

In a recent interview through the Japanese fan cafe, the BTS vocalist was asked to recommend a melody that fans should pay close attention to. The idol chose Moon and shared the reasons that this is a special tune.

Jin revealed that he worked alongside Slow Rabbit to create it, and the lyrics were written while filming Bon Voyage. According to the idol, while flying by plane, he thought there was a topic that he wanted to talk about through his music, so reading the lyrics carefully will be very important.

If you enjoyed listening to Moon, the upcoming BTS songs will enchant you. Find out what the complete BE tracklist is, at Nación Rex we tell you all the details.



