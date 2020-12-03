Jin conquers Times Square on the eve of his birthday

ARMY’s creativity and ingenuity was showcased with new projects dedicated to Jin’s birthday, the image of the BTS singer adorned Time Square in New York City, and a Chinese fanbase made an installation of the song Moon.

On December 4, ARMY will celebrate the birthday of Kim Seokjin, the oldest member of BTS will celebrate another year of life accompanied by the love and affection of his wide international fandom.

As every year, the vocalist’s fans presented the advancements of the projects to commemorate such a special date, different fanbases and clubs met to organize special dynamics around the world.

ARMY rented a giant space in Time Square, one of the busiest avenues in New York City, through the screens a clip of Jin was broadcast with sweet messages for his next birthday.

The clip is a collage of images of the BTS member in different MVs such as ‘Dynamite’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘Black Swan’, ‘IDOL’, ‘Awake’, ‘Epiphany’, ‘Spring Day’, in the images added the caption Worldwide Handsome.

That wasn’t the only fabulous project for Jin’s birthday, an online game and a romantic installation will prove ARMY’s love for Jin. We tell you all the details below.

BTS JIN’S BIRTHDAY PROJECTS

The celebration in Korea will be just as huge, the Jin China fanbase made an installation in the Hongdae neighborhood inspired by the presentation of ‘Moon’ during ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’, where the stage took some elements from the book ‘ The Little Prince ‘written by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

The set was decorated with a moon and huge craters that characterize the natural satellite, some stars, red roses and small moons complemented the setting of the gift for Kim Seokjin.

Users of the online game ‘Maple Story’ planned to change their profile image to celebrate the idol’s birthday, the app is one of the star’s favorites, so it will be a surprise for him.



