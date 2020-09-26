Jin conquers hearts in the sports world

The charms of BTS have fallen in love with their fans and now Jin conquered a sportsman from South Korea. Each member of BTS possesses great talents, skills and a captivating personality, although they have all already managed to conquer the fans of the idol group, Jin also stole the heart of a sportswoman who did not hesitate to show his crush with this idol.

The members of Bangtan Sonyeondan are world famous stars, but when it comes to South Korea, there is no one who does not know who these idols are, so there are also too many people who are fans of the Big Hit Entertainment group and so on. includes some celebrities from the world of sports.

One of those people who has fallen for the charms of the group is Lee Da Yeong, a renowned volleyball player who in addition to showing his talents on the court as part of the national team, also revealed that she has a crush with Seokjin.

LEE DA YEONG SHOWS HİS LOVE FOR JIN

BTS fans who also follow the player Lee Da Yeong on their social media were surprised by the latest update on this girl, as many identified with the athlete’s feelings.

Lee Da Yeong posted a photo of Jin from the Dynamite video clip footage, where the idol wears a pastel pink outfit.

She also accompanied this Instagram story with the phrase ‘Ah, my heart’, followed by some emojis of hearts and a crying face.

Fan response to this post revealed that many understand Da Yeong’s feelings because they are also in love with this talented vocalist.

