Jin conquers ARMY by appearing in glasses

BTS’s Jin created quite a stir on the internet after he appeared (virtually) at the 2020 AMAs wearing glasses.

As we informed you in Somagnews, BTS triumphed in a big way at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs 2020) last Sunday. The band collected the Favorite Duo or Group Awards – Pop / Rock and Favorite Social Artist at the prestigious ceremony.

Since they were unable to attend the ceremony, BTS shared their gratitude for the Favorite Duo or Group – Pop / Rock award with a virtual acceptance message. During which, BTS Jin flaunted a flawless hairstyle paired with a black cardigan, showing off her super cool looks. Needless to say, fans were in awe.

Shortly after the band’s acceptance speech went live, ARMY made sure that Jin’s look from the night went viral and that “Guy with the glasses” was a hot topic of discussion on Twitter. Few fans even labeled him “Mr. Worldwide Handsome”.

While one social media user posted: “I still don’t know what’s going on, but all I know is that he’s wearing a dark blue sweater with fluffy hair and glasses, so everything’s fine,” another added: “Seokjin with glasses and a cardigan I’m about to cry. ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHy43wqJu79/?utm_source=ig_embed

Jin and BTS delighted at the 2020 AMAs

In case you missed it, at the beginning of the awards ceremony, the band performed their new song Life Goes On for the first time at AMAs 2020, which was released as part of the group’s latest album BE.

For the performance, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook wore matching black and white outfits as they held their microphones and sang the track. A sense of comfort enveloped us as we watched the group assure themselves that “Life goes on.”

While the performance was enough to get ARMY excited, BTS left several fans in tears as they sweetly incorporated the fandom into their performance. The performance began with one of the members approaching the remaining group and a path of purple light guiding him towards them, showing that the fans are with them.

If that wasn’t enough, at one point in their performance, the group had their backs to an empty stadium when suddenly empty seats light up and an ocean of purple lights takes over.

The image, which shows that ARMY is with them in spirit, shows that regardless of distance and difficult times, BTS and ARMY are together! Do you like the way Jin looks wearing glasses?



