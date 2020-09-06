Jin confesses to the ARMY which are his favorite songs

BTS’s Jin confessed to the ARMY what his favorite songs are.

BTS is, without a doubt, the musical phenomenon of the moment and all thanks to the talent and charisma of its 7 members, who take advantage of every opportunity so that the ARMY can get to know them more thoroughly and today has been no exception, because during A recent interview the boys revealed what their favorite songs are.

Kim Seok-jin was one of the idols who caused the greatest stir on social networks with his statements, as everything seems to indicate that the oldest member of BTS has a certain taste for pop and reggaeton since his favorite songs of the moment belong to these genres.

What are Jin’s favorite songs?

‘Despacito Remix’ by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

Jin revealed that one of his favorite songs, in addition to the ones he creates with BTS, is the remix of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Justin Bieber. This song was released in mid-April 2017 and to date continues to enjoy great popularity on digital platforms, as the audio video on YouTube exceeds 600 million visits.

‘Señorita’ by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

BTS’s Worldwide Handsome revealed that another of her favorite songs is “Señorita”, a song performed by singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; This single enjoyed great success since its premiere in June 2019, as it managed to debut in the first position of the Billboard Hot 100.

ARMY has been extremely surprised to learn about Jin’s musical tastes, as they never imagined that the 27-year-old idol loves listening to Latin music; Now we only have to hope that at some point not too far away it will be announced that BTS will collaborate with an artist of this genre.

Do you have the same musical tastes as Jin? What is your favorite song? Leave your answer in the comments.



