Jin celebrates his birthday with a virtual party next to ARMY

BTS’s Jin held a virtual party to celebrate his 28th birthday (29th in Korean age), the idol made several calls to his fellow members, sang his new song a cappella, and celebrated his triumphs.

Before his special day is over, the BigHit singer decided to meet with his fans to thank him for the support and congratulations he received yesterday. He did not have much time to enjoy himself, as he had to comply with the group’s schedule, which has several New Year’s Eve shows scheduled, but he had time to have a mini party.

Through the VLive platform, BTS’s Jin held a virtual party to reunite with ARMY, after finishing filming with the boys, he went to the company studio, where he improvised a party room with a cake decorated with a small A cardboard cutout of himself and true to form, he introduced himself as the handsome boy from the K-pop group.

Decorations for his celebration included a poster listing Bangtan’s latest and greatest hits, his GRAMMY nomination for Dynamite, which along with Life Goes On topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, she also posted photos of where she posed with the boys for They will accompany you to your event in a symbolic way.

JIN CELEBRATES HIS BIRTHDAY WITH A VIRTUAL PARTY

The idol performed various activities during his live broadcast, including singing happy birthday to himself, also closing his eyes, and asking for his wishes. As part of ARMY’s requests, Jin delighted them with a small interpretation of “Abyss” in its a cappella version, this song was a gift from the idol to his fans, where he managed to capture his true feelings.

He thanked all the shows of support and love during his day, although he shared a very emotional anecdote, because he wanted to receive many messages from midnight, the first to congratulate him was J-Hope, then his mother, two of the members and someone from the agency, confessed that he was sad not receiving as many as he expected, but V and his friends sent him more congratulations.

Jin proceeded to call each of the members to celebrate together, Hobi could not answer the cell phone, but Jimin and Jungkook did, who as a gift sang small fragments of their solos as “Euphoria”, “Filter” and “Serendipity”. When he contacted Suga, the rapper joked about asking him to be more mature when he is close to 30, Namjoon agreed with him and promised to meet him to do a live together. LOL

In the end, Jin reiterated why he is the Worldwide Handsome, as he assures that he is the owner of the appearance in BTS, ARMY praised that despite being an older boy, he still seems 25 and the idol agreed that he is his is eternal youth. BTS also prepared a surprise party for him while filming on set.

Jin received many gifts on his birthday, including major projects that took him to Time Square, one of the most famous avenues in New York.



