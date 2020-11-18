Jin BTS Emotions Game Killed by Suga Butt

Latest Episode ‘Run BTS!’ November 17th, Presents So Many Funny Moments. One of them was when Jin shouted dramatically because the game he was playing suddenly died because of Suga.

The latest episode “Run BTS!” November 17th presents so many funny moments. One of them was when Jin shouted dramatically because the game he was playing suddenly died because of Suga.

In the episode, BTS was given a break after completing a group mission. The staff provides several fun game machines including the PC game that Jin plays.

The owner of the name Kim Seokjin is known to really like playing PC games. As a result, when the game he was playing suddenly died because Suga touched him, Jin immediately became emotional and shouted dramatically.

Hearing Jin’s scream, J-Hope commented, “Hyung, your screams are like in (drama) ‘Ladies of the Palace.'” Suga on the other hand felt guilty as he said, “Why? Why? What did I do?”

This funny moment successfully invited netizens to laugh. “Yoongi is acting like a father breaking his child’s toy, hahaha,” commented netizens. “I can’t forget this. I will watch it again and again,” added another netizen. “Yoongi’s butt is too dense so what can he do, it’s not his fault, hahaha,” said another. “Please, Jin is very dramatic,” concluded another.

Meanwhile, BTS will be greeting fans through their latest album “BE”. Their special album, which will be released on November 20th, is highly anticipated as they directly participate in the making process.

It has been announced that the title song of “BE” will be titled “Life Goes On”. This reminded fans of the meaningful speeches of BTS members at the UN General Assembly some time ago. They encourage us to continue living amid the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news, BTS was confirmed to be participating in Big Hit Labels’ year-end family concert entitled “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE” presented by Weverse. The concert, which was held offline and online on December 31, was also enlivened by TXT, G-FRIEND to ENHYPEN.



