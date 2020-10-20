Jin appears shirtless and promises to wear clothes.

The BTS vocalist interacted with his fans, but Jin also assured them that from now on he will be more careful with the photos taken without a shirt, why did he make this promise?

Social media facilitate communication between K-Pop idols and their fans no matter where they are, for that reason, they are also the place where fun interactions occur. Jin recently responded to a post about his clothes, and BTS fans hope that he won’t keep his word.

Among all the sites and apps used by Bangtan Sonyeondan members, Weverse is a fan favorite. On this platform, idols can share updates from their day to day, but also take a look at all the messages that their fans send. It was in this app that Jin found a funny comment from a fan that he did not hesitate to respond to.

JIN COMMITS TO TAKE CARE OF HIS FANS BY WEARING CLOTHING

The lucky fan’s post included a photo of Seokjin without a shirt, but in addition, this ARMY revealed how the image made his feel saying that he was dying from the shock.

Jin put his sense of humor into practice and also showed his concern for the well-being of his fans by saying,.

Since I can’t let you die, I will work hard to take care of my clothes in the future.

BTS’s Jin backstage. | Source: Weverse

BTS’s Jin backstage to which the idol responded. | Source: Weverse

The ARMYs expressed that they hope the singer does not keep his word so that he can show himself shirtless again.

Another BTS member who shared new photos recently was J-Hope, the rapper sent a message about the comeback with BE.



