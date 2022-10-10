Jin Ah Reum shared beautiful photos from her and Namgoong Min’s wedding

By
Emma Green
-
0

Jin Ah Reum shared photos from her wedding ceremony and Namgoong Min‘s!

On October 7, model Jin Ah Reum and actor Namgoong Min got married after seven years of relationship.

A few days after the wedding, Jin Ah Reum took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from their magnificent ceremony. In the caption she wrote: “Hello, this is model Jin Ah Reum. I sincerely thank everyone who congratulated, supported and helped [us]. We will be mature and beautiful and we will live happily.”

Namgoong Min and Jin Ah Reum first met as a director and actress in the 2015 film “Light My Fire”. The following year, they confirmed their relationship, and at the end of September, the couple announced their wedding.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here