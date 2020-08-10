Jin admits he feels old, ARMY reacts like this

Jin confessed in Weverse that he already feels old and ARMY does not know how to react to such statements.

Some time ago Jin decided to share a message on Weverse, BigHit Entertainment’s popular social network, to celebrate BTS’s seventh anniversary; In it he mentions how he feels knowing that 7 years have passed since he started a career in the music industry.

This message was accompanied by a selfie of Jin in which she appears wearing a very casual white shirt and her already characteristic hairstyle. This photograph managed to cause a sensation in Weverse, because in a matter of minutes it was filled with compliments and compliments from its fans, who assured that the idol has not aged anything in seven years.

Given these comments and flaunting his sense of humor, Kim Seok-jin assured that time has already wreaked havoc on his face and for proof of this were the wrinkles he had around his eyes, something that shows us that the idol does not he has no problem growing up and accepting the bodily changes that come with it.

https://twitter.com/anely_97/status/1282293796890464257

ARMY reacts to Jin’s post

Jin’s statement managed to quickly go viral on social networks thanks to the ARMY, who through messages on Twitter expressed his surprise when he learned that the idol was already considered old, something that is not true because in his recent photos he still retains a youthful appearance.

In the same way, several arose where ARMY admired the way of thinking of the idol, who showed that age changes are not a problem for him and there were even those who assured that Kim Seok-jin will continue to look attractive no matter the years that pass.

Jin is considered one of the most handsome members of BTS and for proof of this we have those photos and videos where the idol shows that he has everything necessary to succeed in the world of modeling. The Bangtan Boys are waiting to start a new musical era and this will happen once their new single ‘Dynamite’ is released on digital platforms.

What do you think of Jin’s statements on Weverse? Do you think it already looks old? Leave your answer in the comment section.



