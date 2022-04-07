Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Green Reported Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith’s Oscar Prank

After Marjorie Taylor Green accused Jimmy Kimmel of joking that Will Smith hypothetically slapped her, the comedian defended his humor.

The 47-year-old politician tweeted on Wednesday, April 6, “@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with @CapitolPolice.” Kimmel, 54, for his part, responded to the tweet: “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

The day before, the New York native questioned Green’s opinion during a report on Jimmy Kimmel live! the evening show.

“This woman, the Clan’s mom, is especially upset by the three Republican senators who said they would vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is nominated to the Supreme Court,” he explained during a segment on Tuesday, April 5. “Where’s Will?” Smith, when do you really need him?

Kimmel’s mention came shortly after Smith, 53, hit the headlines for his altercation with Chris Rock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony late last month. The 57-year-old Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head during the award presentation. The 50-year-old Girls Trip star, who suffers from alopecia, rolled her eyes before her husband came on stage and punched the comedian.

“Will Smith just beat the shit out of me,” Rock said in an uncensored video that later appeared online. After the “Hitch” star returned to his seat, he repeatedly yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

The “King Richard” star, who just moments later won the award for best Actor, apologized a day later for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” behavior towards Rock. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness,” he wrote on Instagram.

Smith added, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has tarnished what has otherwise been a great journey for all of us.”

Amid a negative public reaction, the Philadelphia star announced his retirement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony were shocking, painful and unforgivable,” he said on Friday, April 1, according to Variety. “The list of those I have offended is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and family, everyone present and the global audience at home. I betrayed the Academy’s trust.

“He feels terrible and tries not to panic, but seeing his roles frozen was an extremely bitter pill,” the insider said. “His biggest fear is that he is in the process of being completely undone, and there is nothing he can do about it except sit back, accept his punishment like a man, and try to redeem himself as best he can.”

Rock, for his part, recently noted that he would not publicly discuss the situation at a recent stand-up concert. “Chris broke the ice by sarcastically stating that he had an interesting week,” an eyewitness shared with Us about his performance in New Jersey on Saturday, April 2. “Of course, everyone laughed because they knew what he was talking about.”