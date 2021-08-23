Jimmy Hayes: Former NHL Hockey Player Died Young

Jimmy Hayes played with Hoss or Char. Former NHL hockey player died young. Jimmy Hayes was only 31 years old. Former NHL Canadian-American hockey player Jimmy Hayes has died at the age of 31. The CBS Boston portal reported, citing several sources, including the Boston Globe.

The local newspaper wrote that Hayes died in his house, but does not state the cause of death. The death of the young hockey player was also confirmed on social networks by his former university club.

Hayes began his career on the Boston University team, winning the NCAA Tournament in 2010. He has represented the US in youth tournaments, including the U20 World Cup in the 2008/09 season.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

He scored two goals in six matches in the international tournament. The Americans were eliminated in the quarterfinals just against Slovakia (3: 5), Hayes played in the fourth attack.

The Slovaks finally finished in fourth place.

The Boston native also met several Slovaks during his NHL career. He was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008 but was replaced by the Chicago Blackhawks, where he began three seasons and played with Marian Hoss and Michal Handzus.

At the beginning of the 2013/14 year, he went to the Florida Panthers team, where he also played for two years with Tomáš Kopecký.

At the end of the first year, he also got into the American national team at the World Hockey Championships. The USA lost to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, Hayes added one assist for the tournament in the statistics.

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died. 31 years old. I just chatted with him last week at a golf course. He leaves behind wife Kristen & two young boys, 2 and 3 months. Also brother Kevin, three sisters and a Mom and Dad. Devastating news for family and Boston hockey community. pic.twitter.com/fgtwyYQ4IO — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) August 23, 2021

After the 2014/15 life season (the first complete season in the NHL, 72 games and 18 Canadian points – 11 + 7) he went to his native Boston, where he spent two years. He played under captain Zden Chár and also met Peter Cehlárik on the ice.

He then headed to New Jersey for a year. In seven years in the NHL, he played 334 games with a balance of 54 goals and 55 assists. He last played in the AHL two seasons ago.

Jimmy Hayes is the brother of Kevin, a member of the Philadelphia Flyers team. He had a wife and two small children, one two years old and the other three months old.