As Jimmy Garoppolo’s future at the San Francisco Fort Niners becomes increasingly unclear, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers briefly emerged as a contender before the rumors were denied.

However, Garoppolo’s agent commented on part of the rumors, which claim that he listed the Pirates as a potential team. In a conversation with NFL insider Tom Pelissero, agent Don Yee called the report of his conversation with another insider “false.”

“We are optimistic about the season. Over the weekend, a report appeared claiming that I had talked to a media representative about his future, but that report was false,” Yi Pelissero said.

It makes sense that Yi refuted the report that he mentioned the Bucs as a potential team. The rumor was so quickly refuted that it almost could not be true.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud denied the initial rumor, quoting a Bucs coach who made it clear that the team did not like Garoppolo’s deep problems with the ball.

That being said, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches are so openly critical of Garoppolo, it’s easy to wonder which other teams are going to fire him as a viable quarterback for the same reason.

One thing is for sure: Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco is built on sand. Whether he has a future with any other team is much less clear.

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo play this season?