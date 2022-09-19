Jimmy Garoppolo reacted to returning to the field on Sunday

Not to mention the circumstances, Jimmy Garoppolo should have felt great to be back on the field after all the storylines that happened two offseasons ago.

The 49ers almost got away from Garoppolo. But when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Jimmy Gee was there to shore up the ship.

“Just like riding a bike,” Garoppolo said after winning via 49ersWebzone.com . “It was nice to be there again. I’m terribly sorry for Trey. I was on this side. This league is tough. Everyone has their share of injuries, but for him it sucks. I feel sorry for him, but he is our brother, and we will pick him up.”

Jimmy Gee went on to talk about his comfort in the San Fran offense and how he stayed ready for moments like this.

“I’m comfortable here,” Garoppolo continued. “The players, the scheme, everything, the locker room, I feel comfortable. I am familiar with this. I’m not saying I knew it was going to happen, but I was prepared for it if it did. and I just want to take this opportunity.”

Garoppolo is a quarterback who in recent years has helped the 49ers team participate in the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship.

What a story it would be if he could do it again…