Jimmy Garoppolo clarifies his relationship with Trey Lance

A lot has been said about the relationship between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

Lance was selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and immediately became the 49ers franchise’s next quarterback.

Garoppolo could have been upset that Lance came and took his job, but instead he behaved very stylishly. He spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon and said he has a great relationship with Lance.

“Me and Trey, to be honest, I know a lot of shit is being done in the media, but we have a strong relationship,” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo should be Lance’s backup this season after the 49ers gave Lance the keys to the offense when training camp began.

This put Garoppolo’s future with the team in serious doubt until he agreed to sign a new one-year contract to stay with the 49ers this season. He will receive $6.5 million in guaranteed money before becoming a free agent next year.

Lance will try to learn something from Garoppolo this season, as he has only played six games.