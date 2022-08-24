Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, Named in Horatio Sanz Misconduct Lawsuit, Accused of Aiding His Behavior

Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Tracy Morgan are featured in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Horatio Sanz, and the plaintiff claims that they contributed to the behavior of the “Saturday Night Live” star.

The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” filed a complaint in August 2021, alleging that 53-year-old Sans groomed her when she was a teenage entertainment show superfan and gave her alcohol before fondling her against her will when she was 17. In her latest statement, she claimed that the trio contributed to the comedian’s behavior when she attended SNL afterparties between 2000 and 2002.

According to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the woman claims that 47-year-old Fallon and Sans were drinking with her, and that the Tonight Show host once asked her about her age. She claims to have informed him that she was in high school at the time. Jane Doe also claims that she met 77-year-old Michaels at one of the parties, and he gave her advice to continue her writing career.

The complaint also alleges that 53-year-old Morgan rented a party room in May 2002, where Sans allegedly groped her. Sans’ lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has denied the allegations and claims that the woman was seeking a multimillion-dollar payout before she filed the lawsuit.

Us Weekly has reached out to Fallon, Michaels and Morgan for comment.

In her initial complaint, Jane Doe alleged that Sans began grooming her when she was 15 and frequently sent her sexually explicit messages on AOL Instant Messenger in the early 2000s. The lawsuit also alleged that the first-year actor often requested “inappropriate” and “revealing” photos from her. In addition, the plaintiff claimed that she had experienced depression because of the experience and needed hospitalization after engaging in self-mutilation and self-medication.

In her statement, the woman claimed that a year after she created Fallon’s fan site in 1999, he and Sanz emailed her and invited her to a show where the native of Chile allegedly kissed her on the cheek and put his hands on her. Waist. Over the next year, she and her friends often traveled to New York for autographs, and when she was 16, they were invited to an after party. She claims she drank alcohol and danced at the party before Sans invited her and others to watch the sunrise on the roof.

After that, Jane Doe claimed that she and Sans began to communicate often, and the Wreck-It star Ralph often raised topics of a sexual nature. She claims to have attended several more SNL afterparties in late 2001 and early 2002 before she attended an event in May 2002 where she claims Sans kissed her and groped her before trying to digitally penetrate her. He was 32 years old at the time.

According to THR, the lawsuit also cites text messages that Sans allegedly sent to a woman in 2019 in which he admitted that their relationship was wrong and apologized for his behavior. — If you want to meet me, you have every right. Just believe me, I’m not like that anymore,” the comedian allegedly wrote.

At the time, Sans’ lawyer called the allegations “categorically false” and accused Jane Doe of asking for money so that her story would not get into the press. “No matter how often she repeats her ridiculous accusations or tries to use other big names to attract media attention, they will always be false,” the statement said. “Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded 7.5 million dollars in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will strongly challenge these completely groundless claims.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).