Jimmie Johnson Responds to Jerry Jones: The Reaction of the NFL World – The Spun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

Having softened his attitude towards former head coach and two-time Super Bowl champion Jimmie Johnson in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apparently returned to his war of words with the former coach.

In a recent interview with Newy Scruggs, Jones said that the decision to put Johnson on the Ring of Honor would not “depend on whether Jimmy whines or not.” As you understand, Johnson did not appreciate this.

“I had to look up this word in the dictionary. I don’t know if I’ve ever whimpered,” Johnson said in a recent appearance on the Dan Le Batard show.

NFL fans are almost always on Johnson’s side in this ongoing feud. Some have even suggested that this feud has cursed Cowboys for decades:

Once great friends, Jerry Jones and Jimmie Johnson quarreled after the 1993 Super Bowl season, culminating in Johnson’s firing.

Despite the fact that Jones delivered Jones two of the three Super Bowl rings, Jones flatly refused to allow Johnson to the Cowboys ring of honor. Last year in the Hall of Fame, Jones seemed to change his mind and said that Johnson would be allowed.

Unfortunately, it seems that time has allowed Jones to change his mind again—much to the annoyance of Cowboys fans and the entire NFL world.

Will Jimmie Johnson ever be admitted to the Cowboys Ring of Honor?