Jimin’s Talent Has Been Applauded By Famous Director

Sir Matthew Bourne, award-winning UK choreographer and director reacted to BTS’s contemporary stage, SBS Gayo Daejun’s Jimin in 2016!

Park Jimin, the lead vocalist and main dancer of BTS is well known for his outstanding contemporary dance skills.

So far he has made countless headlines in the media around the world for his dancing skills.

In addition to the media, countless professional acts such as Gus Van Sant, Jared Bush and many more have recognized him for his talents.

Jimin praised by another professional choreographer

Jimin recently added another pro to the list when he saw award-winning choreographer and director Sir Matthew Bourne react to his contemporary rendition of SBS Gayo Daejun in 2016.

Sir Matthew Christopher Bourne OBE is an English choreographer whose work includes contemporary dance and dance theater.

He has received multiple awards and award nominations, including the Laurence Olivier Award, Tony Award, and Drama Desk Award.

He also received several Honorary Doctorates of Arts from UK universities and was knighted in the 2016 New Years Honors for his services to dance.

He is known for reviving the choreographies of many classic musicals such as Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, etc.



