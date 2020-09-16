Jimin’s most adorable characteristic that makes him unique

Park Jimin has adorable hands, he sees one of his cutest physical characteristics of the BTS singer. Jimin came to Bangtan Sonyeondan’s musical project at a very young age, the young idol represented by the company Big Hit Entertainment managed to debut together with his fellow band members after many difficult tests.

The singer originally from South Korea is extremely talented, in addition to reaching people’s hearts with his voice, he is a K-pop star who can boast of a great ability to dance, the interpreter of ‘Lie’ spent years training dance contemporary in a special academy.

On stage, Park Jimin is an energetic artist, full of power, who conquers the audience with his gestures, movements and timbre, but outside of his idol facet, he is a cute boy with unique physical characteristics.

One of the details that adorn Jimin’s anatomy are his hands, they are small and very cute, on different occasions his bandmates have spoken that it is one of the most beautiful characteristics of their colleague.

It is speculated that the BTS singer’s hands measure approximately 17.9 centimeters, due to the size of his limbs it is said that the ‘Dynamite’ interpreter is a friendly, practical person and that he does not like to take risks.

Within the details there are more details and Jimin’s hands are not spared from that, the little finger of the BTS member is an element of his very tender anatomy, ARMY knows that it is one of the most precious parts of the Bangtan Boys idol .

Park Jimin’s little finger is always a topic of conversation among netizens, the Korean pop dancer always shows his little finger with great pride and is sometimes shy and smiles.

At different times Jimin has shared some jokes and jokes about his little finger, saying that he will stretch it to grow longer. Owwwww. What do you think of this adorable feature of the Bangtan Boys member?



