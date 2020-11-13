Jimin’s live stream registers 5 million views in 24 hours

Jimin’s latest live broadcast became a trend on YouTube, registering 5 million views in 24 hours.

Trending king Jimin unleashed his power once again with his live broadcast on BTS’s official YouTube channel on November 11. Jimin’s live was trending in various countries around the world for more than 21 hours.

On November 11, Jimin surprised fans with an unannounced live stream on YouTube. According to Jimin, he took a short break from his dance rehearsals and other preparations for the New Years Eve event to speak with fans.

Jimin, as the project manager for BTS’s upcoming album BE, teased fans with some updates and also talked about the process the group went through in relation to the new album, including making their latest music video.

As we’ve mentioned in The Truth News, Jimin also managed to give some updates on member Suga’s current health status. It is worth mentioning that Jimin’s live broadcast surpassed 5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Multiple keywords related to Jimin like mimi, jimins, Jiminie, are trending in several countries including India, Chile, the USA, Germany, Ecuador, Mexico, Italy, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines etc alongwith worldwide. The world revolving around Jimin once again ☺️ pic.twitter.com/2c97KpaZuz — JIMIN INDIA 🇮🇳 (@JMindiafanbase) November 11, 2020

Jimin’s video was trending all over the world

BTS’s Jimin was trending immediately around the world with two keywords JIMIN LIVE and jimins, while multiple other keywords like Mimi and Jiminie were trending across multiple countries, including the US, India, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Philippines

Even more surprising, Jimin’s live was trending around the world for more than 22 hours and, as of this writing, it continues to be so in other countries and regions, such as the United States, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Russia ,, Italy, Turkey, Slovenia and Spain.

Likewise, live video has exceeded 5 million views and received more than 1.2 million ‘Likes’ in a very short time of less than 24 hours. Its historical data shows that it has accumulated 3.6 million visits in 7 hours, 4.6 million in 12 hours and 5.2 million in 21 hours.



