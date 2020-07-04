Jimin’s Filter Sets A New Record Of Views On Spotify

Jimin’s song ‘Filter’ managed to get over 60 million views on the Spotify platform.BTS album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ is one of this year’s best-selling albums, managing to conquer important places in the music charts and making the group of Big Hit Entertainment one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world.

Jimin has demonstrated his talent to perform great songs on different occasions, in the latest BTS record material the idol mixed different Latin rhythms and as a result of his work he presented ‘Filter’.

In the lyrics of ‘Filter’, Jimin spoke of his charms and his charismatic personality, his style to sing the track caught the attention of the public that enjoys the music of the 7 Bangtan Boys.

Jimin has achieved another record with his solo, Jimin’s ‘Filter’ exceeds 60 million views on the important music platform Spotify, now the BTS singer is the first Korean artist to reach this number of streams in such a short time.

BTS’s Park Jimin is the first South Korean idol to have 4 solo songs with more than 60 million views on Spotify, these records were quickly achieved thanks to the support of his fans.

On the other hand, the official audio of Park Jimin’s ‘Filter’ track already exceeds 26 million views on the BANGTANTV channel on YouTube and has 824,000 likes from Internet users who love to hear the singer’s voice.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_YT1CkH3oL/?utm_source=ig_embed

ARMY celebrated this great achievement of the BTS singer with the hashtag # FilterByJimin60M, which quickly became a trend for the thousands of admiration messages for the interpreter of ‘Lie’.

MANY CONGRATULATIONS TO PARK JIMIN FOR THIS NEW RECORD WITH THE SONG ‘FILTER’!

Suga recently set another important record with the video for Agust D’s ‘Daechwita’, the music video for the promotional song for the album ‘D-2’ already has over 100 million views on YouTube.



