Jimin’s fan spent 250 thousand dollars to look like him

Oli London’s love for Park Jimin makes people raise their eyebrows.

Oli London’s love and appreciation for K-pop, particularly BTS’s Park Jimin, caused him to spend over $ 250,000 to look like him idol. Oli insists that him transformation is not a cultural appropriation but a cultural appreciation.

He had had multiple surgeries to achieve him appearance, Oli had had work on him eyes, jaw surgery, four rhinoplasties among other things.

Seeming like Jimin wasn’t the only target, Oli has also released K-pop tracks. He has completely reinvented himself and has also received injections to help him achieve Jimin’s complexion and make his face plumper and more youthful.

He has taken his love for Jimin to a whole new level by marrying a cardboard cutout of the K-pop star and has spent thousands of dollars on clothes to look like BTS, the most successful K-pop band right now.

The 30-year-old was living in Korea when BTS made their debut. Oli made it his life mission to look like BTS member Park Jimin, he has undergone fifteen surgeries so far.

Most of ARMY’s love and appreciation for BTS comes from their music, they sure are extremely handsome, but it’s not likely that the entire ARMY fandom will undergo surgeries to look like their favorite stars.

Oli first appeared on Hooked On The Look and gained popularity for his extreme obsession with Jimin. He then appeared in Botched, where Drs Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow rejected him as his nose could not withstand further operations. His nose has hardly any more cartilage left.

“You can’t make this smaller, because there’s no cartilage there, it’s gone. Your nose is already as close as possible, that’s it.” Dr. Nassif told Oli pointing to his nose.

Oli has been accused of cultural appropriation

Critics have accused Oli of cultural appropriation, but the K-pop enthusiast insists that his desire to look like Jimin is simply an appreciation of Korean culture.

According to the Daily Mail, Oli revealed, “I am not changing my race, I have a deep respect for Korean culture. It is a cultural appreciation, not a cultural appropriation. I am very respectful of Korean culture.”

He further said that he is only really in love with Korean culture. He has been learning the language, so he is respectful to Korean people.

However, there are people who still insist that Oli is fetishizing Koreans and their culture.

Others sympathize with him and point to the fact that people have done it before and will continue to do so.

15 surgeries later, is Oli satisfied with his appearance?

The K-pop enthusiast had more procedures performed after his appearance on Botched, Oli had a total of fifteen surgeries so far, has had alarplasty, a jaw angle reduction, four rhinoplasties, chin contouring, some work on his eyes, and chin in addition to reduction surgeries.

Oli revealed, “I know some people don’t understand plastic surgery, but it has certainly become much more normalized around the world and at the end of the day, I’m doing what makes me happy, I’m following my dreams.”

“I have to keep it a secret just because every time I have surgery, it is always much easier for me to explain it after the procedure so that people don’t worry.”

In a clip of his post-surgery reveal, his friends expressed concern and asked him when he was going to finish, regarding the surgeries, and even gave him a Michael Jackson reference.

Injections to lighten the skin

Oli’s Jimin-inspired surgeries weren’t enough to complete the desired result, hence the skin whitening injections.

He shared his skin whitening procedure in an Instagram post, stating, “SKIN WHITENING INJECTIONS to help my skin look more Korean. My skin tone is not as pale as Jimins, so I have been injected glutathione + vitamin C peptide with microneedles help make my skin whiter. ”

“It is very popular in Asia for people to undergo this procedure to reduce hyperpigmentation, even out skin tone and make skin whiter.”

Perhaps Oli has finally achieved his dream of looking like his K-pop idol, he has managed to alter his physical appearance completely. From his hair to his facial features and skin tone, but that’s not all that has changed.

Oli’s wardrobe pays tribute to BTS and Jimin specifically.

Finally, he has the appearance or at least one that he assumes compares him to Jimin, an opinion that many people disagree with but that Oli is happy with the result nonetheless.

Has a fledgling career in K-pop, added musician to his resume; has released a couple of songs in the course of his transformation. Plus, she married Jimin … well, at least a cardboard cutout of the star.



