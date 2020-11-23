Jimin wrote the bridge for “Dis-ease” in less than 5 minutes

During BTS’s latest live broadcast, Jimin revealed to fans new details about ‘Dis-ease’, the 6th track on ‘BE’.

On November 20, during BTS’s live broadcast commemorating the release of their new album “BE,” Jimin revealed that he wrote the bridge part of ‘Dis-ease’ in just 4 minutes and began to gain attention for his potential and skills as a great lyricist and composer.

Earlier, during a YouTube livestream, Jimin told viewers that he had become too fond of a song on the album and it is very likely that he was referring to ‘Dis-ease’.

In fact, the idol and the song instantly garnered praise from all sides. “Jimin wrote the bridge in ‘Dis-ease’ in 4 minutes, it’s the catchiest and best part of the whole song,” wrote one Twitter user.

As we mentioned a few days ago, Jimin is officially credited with co-writing the lyrics and composition of ‘Dis-ease’. Additionally, the media also praised the bridge part and confirmed that it was the highlight of the song.

Time magazine said: “‘Dis-ease’ is the funniest track on BTS’s new album. ‘Dis-ease’ has incredible sounds, as well as vibrant melodies, in what can best be described as a stimulating feast for the ear.” .

Jimin was chosen as the favorite idol of the K-Pop industry

Jimin can boast of many achievements, he has broken records with his solo music and with his band, which is one of the most famous and important globally. The ‘Lie’ singer now has another title on his long list of awards.

Korean media reported that Jimin is the ‘Favorite Idol of the Industry’, the member of the Bangtan Boys is the winner of a poll of ‘Dabeme’, ensuring his place as the favorite artist of social media users.



