Jimin, who’s the kid in the Dynamite Green coat?

Park Jimin captivated the hearts of the imposing audience of the ‘America’s Got Talent’ program with his Gucci look, the ‘Dynamite’ singer was a viral topic on social networks, all netizens wondered: Who is the boy in the green jacket?

The members of BTS are on a media tour of American shows, the idols of the entertainment company Big Hit, throughout the month of September they will present their single ‘Dynamite’ to promote their message of joy and fun.

Last night Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM showed up to the big semi-final of the talent show ‘America’s Got Talent’, the K-pop idols surprised viewers with impeccable choreography and retro scenery.

Quickly, the viewers of ‘America’s Got Talent’ took their social media profiles and began to wonder who the boy in the green jacket and honey-colored glasses was, ARMY helped users resolve their doubts by commenting that it was Jimin.

Park Jimin became a trend on different platforms, the charisma, talent and skills of the superstar captivated all the viewers, who were impressed by the vocal power and stage presence of the boy from the city of Geumjeonggu in Busan, South Korea.

ARMY also shared that some of their relatives who tuned in to the Bangtan Boys presentation on NBC’s show, asked them what the name of the singer in the green jacket was.

The garment that Jimin wears in the ‘America’s Got Talent’ show is Gucci brand, the model is known as ‘Cotton Viscose’ and has a market value of $ 1,800 US dollars, something like $ 38 thousand Mexican pesos.

It is not the first time that Jimin has become viral and a topic of conversation on social networks, his partner V recently had this effect among the public just as the Korean pop group performed at the 2020 VMAs.

When someone ask who's "The guy in the green jacket" we say:#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/MaqtscJDRo — ₇𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙮➀❸ᵗʰ ia (@CrimsonBoy95) September 17, 2020



