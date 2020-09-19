Jimin: What the BTS member said on National Youth Day

BTS had a meeting with the President of South Korea at the Blue House for National Youth Day and gave an inspirational speech to motivate young people.

BTS has truly defined what it means to be a global phenomenon in less than a decade thanks to their music and especially the charismatic down-to-earth members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Dynamite is the latest example of their powerful influence, as they made history by becoming the first all-Korean group to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With a fandom as faithful as BTS ARMY, it is no surprise that they have marked their presence as honorary ‘youth leaders’ while attending a special Blue House event celebrating South Korea’s first National Youth Day.

In addition to meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the septet, who was elegantly dressed in black outfits, also delivered an empowering speech to inspire young people.

This is what Jimin said of BTS

Jimin shared how the people who stood by him and helped them said that they cannot understand everything that they are going through, but that they are also heartbroken and will get through difficult times together.

Although it was a common comfort, the words gave them strength. “For the youth without direction, they were a guiding light,” ChimChim said.

The BTS member has always been characterized by having a shy personality but with a big smile, so his words after the success they have had with BTS means a lot to young people in South Korea and the world.



