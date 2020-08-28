Jimin: What does the BTS member’s tattoo “13” mean?

After several photos of BTS’s Jimin with his tattoo, the ARMY assures that it has great meaning.

A new BTS comeback means new looks from BTS’s RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Fans already knew that the members were going to change their fashion and hair colors to go along with their new concept, but nothing could have prepared them for Jimin’s big change in appearance.

It appears that Jimin recently got a “13” tattoo and while fans initially thought it was fake, they are now convinced that it is real. Fans even came up with a possible meaning behind BTS’s Jimin’s “13” tattoo and it’s very deep.

Jimin tattoo meaning

Fans first learned of Jimin’s new tattoo when BTS did their annual comeback special VLIVE on February 20. Hours before releasing their new album Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, BTS held a live broadcast for fans to discuss the meaning behind their latest project. In addition to giving a handful of spoilers, including teasing their “ON” choreography, “the guys played games and revealed their MOTS: 7″ Jacket Shooting Sketch. ”

At one point during the special, Jimin raised his arms and showed his wrist. He was wearing an armband, but that didn’t stop the ARMYs from picking up what appeared to be a “13” tattoo on his left wrist.

태풍이 지나가서 다행입니다

다음주에 또 온다고 하니 조심하세요 #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/EWl7GnW0ya — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 27, 2020

At the time, fans thought it was just temporary (or that he had freaked out and drew the number on his wrist with a pen), but days later, fans saw the tattoo again during BTS’s appearance on the Korean music show. M Countdown, where they performed their two MOTS: 7 singles, “Black Swan” and “ON”. Despite BTS’s quick choreography, fans somehow saw Jimin’s new ink again, convincing them that it is permanent.

Fans have been theorizing about the possible meaning of the ink, and some popular theories are that Jimin’s favorite number is 13, he was born on October 13, and BTS debuted on June 13, 2013. Perhaps, the meaning behind the new ink is all three theories at the same time.

As for whether this is really the meaning behind Jimin’s new tattoo, fans will have to wait to hear it from Jimin himself for confirmation. Hopefully, the fan theories are true because if it is, it would be the sweetest tribute to BTS.



