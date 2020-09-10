Jimin was set to be part of BTS Incredible!

BTS member Jimin is 24 years old and studied contemporary dance style. Here we leave you information that you did not know about the artist.

Jimin, a well-known South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. It is a fundamental part of the South Korean band BTS.

While attending his elementary school, Jimin took his dance lessons at a dance academy in Busan, he studied contemporary dance style at the Busan school of the arts. He subsequently enrolled in the global cyberuniversity.

Jimin’s arrival at BTS

The artist joined the band in June 2013 and debuted as a member of BTS. His performance was appreciated by many around the world. And his versatility earned him more attention and love.

His work on the songs and videos with BTS was absolutely commendable. One of them is “No more Dream”. Later too, Jimin released some of his great solo work.

As of now, he is one of the most successful vocalists in the country and has achieved millions of fans in total.

Jimin has earned a whopping net worth of $ 8 million as of 2020, according to media reports.



