Jimin updates on his health status, when will he return home?

After going through surgery and recovering from two illnesses, Jimin updates, maybe he’ll be able to leave the hospital and go home soon.

ARMY is very worried about Jimin, this member of BTS had to visit the emergency hospital because he felt bad, with a severe pain in his throat and abdomen, he arrived at the emergency room where he was treated, he was soon diagnosed with two different diseases and had to undergo surgery.

Park Jimin had appendicitis, which is why he had to go through an operation to start his recovery, BigHit informed fans about the health status of the Bangtan idol Sonyeondan, his fandom began to show him all his support through social networks.

As on previous occasions where Bangtan members go through illnesses or difficult times, his fans took it upon themselves to send Mochi their best wishes so that he could recover soon and feel better.

To ease the fandom’s concern about him, Jimin took a moment to update on his health status, how is he feeling during his recovery?

JIMIN UPDATES ARMY ON HIS HEALTH STATUS, WHEN WILL HE BE DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL?

Jimin from BTS is still in the hospital, recovering after the operation he had to go through, maybe he is feeling a little better right now and took a moment to update ARMY about his health status .

Through Weverse, he shared the following message:

Sorry to worry you, but I think I may be released from the hospital soon! I am recovering well, and I also ate all three meals. Wait a little longer please I’ll recover quickly and leave!

Jimin shows a positive attitude towards his illnesses and relieves ARMY by telling him that he is giving his all to recover, eating well and resting, we hope that he can soon be discharged from the hospital and return home.

JIMIN HAD ALREADY UPDATED BEFORE JUST TO CALM ARMY

Before giving a more complete explanation of his health status, Jimin had already announced to ARMY that he was recovering well, with a small message on Weverse to lessen the concerns of his fandom, announcing that he was recovering good.

ARMYs are happy to see these updates from Jimin after being overwhelmed with concern for the BTS idol.

