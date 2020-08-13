Jimin takes over Twitter with a new record

Park Jimin manages to break a new record on the Twitter platform with his most recent photos. The Bangtan Boys are one of the most followed boy bands in the world, ARMY is one of the most powerful fandoms today and thanks to their followers, each of their BTS activities becomes a viral event on the internet.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V, and RM are currently promoting the premiere of their third comeback of 2020, the single ‘Dynamite’ will be released on August 21, and some of the teaser images have already been released.

Jimin recently published two selcas on Twitter, the post made the thousands of Internet users who love the career of the Big Hit Entertainment singer very happy, in the description you can read:

Goodnight

In a few hours, Park Jimin got more than 1 million likes on his post, becoming one of the K-pop idols with 2 posts on the platform to reach 1 million ‘likes’ in such a short period.

In addition, Jimin managed to dominate world trends in social networks, the interpreter of ‘Lie’ made the hashtag #Jimin, remain in the first positions in the topics most commented by Internet users.

Jimin was mentioned more times due to the publication of the first group photograph for ‘Dynamite’, reflecting the impact of the singer originally from the city of Geumjeong Gu in Busan, South Korea.



