Jimin Takes Number One On Billboard World This Week

BTS’s Jimin broke a new record with the solo track “Filter” and managed to position himself again on the Billboard World chart.

Park Jimin, the lead vocalist and dancer of BTS is known for his record-breaking song achievements across multiple platforms. From broadcasts to graphics to impact, Jimin takes it all. This week, he added another record when “Filter” reaches a new peak of # 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart!

Including this week, “Filter” has now been on the charts for 30 weeks and remains the highest charting solo song on BTS’s fourth Korean album Map Of The Soul: 7.

Prior to Jimin’s recent breakthrough on the Billboard chart, “Filter” also set a record as the first solo song from the Map Of The Soul album: 7 to surpass 200 million digital points in Gaon.

With nearly 88 million streams on Spotify, “Filter” extends his record as the most streamed solo song in BTS’s Map Of The Soul era.

In July, Jimin set another record when “Filter” became the most streamed Korean solo song in 2020 after surpassing Zico’s “Any Song.” With its current broadcasts, “Filter” ranked No. 8 among the most streamed K-pop songs for 2020 on Spotify.

Once released, the BTS member earned the biggest debut title by a Korean solo artist in Spotify history with “Filter.” This is Jimin’s second biggest debut album after “Promise” on SoundCloud.

Jimin achieves big hits with “Filter”.

Meanwhile, on YouTube Music, with 35 million recorded views, the official audio for “Filter” remains the most-played and most similar Korean solo track on the platform. The official audio recorded for the # 2 trend around the world alongside “ON”.

It also ranked No. 4 on the Korean Music Chart and No. 90 on Global Best Songs, making it the second-highest BTS song chart after the “ON” music video.

On iTunes, “Filter” also debuts at # 2 worldwide alongside “ON” after its release. Currently, “Filter” has reached 107 # 1 on iTunes worldwide. Meanwhile, on Amazon, “Filter” is known for its consistency in the bestseller list.

In August, Jimin set another record when “Filter” took top spot on the 2020 Amazon Best Seller charts after beating The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey.”

The impact Jimin has with “Filter” is huge. Recently, “Filter” appeared on Samsung Spain #GalaxyFanChallenge on TikTok. The challenge has earned more than 75 million views since its launch. Before that, the World Health Organizations (WHO) used “Filter” as BGM in one of their videos on TikTok.

# FilterBillboardNo1 was seen as a trend around the world as fans celebrated and congratulated Jimin on his latest Billboard achievement.

Before that, Jimin, teasing fans with a practice photo on Twitter, addressed the trending keyword “Filter” and “Jiminie” around the world. Fans were excited to see the first stage of “Filter” at BTS’s upcoming concert, Map Of The Soul ON: E.



