Jimin sympathizes with the sad case of little Jeongin

The member of the Bangtan Boys wants to use his voice so that justice is done and society joins this cause.

BTS’s Jimin joined the #JeonginImSorry campaign to demand a thorough investigation into a case that shook South Korean society. ARMY from around the world are standing in solidarity with the cause.

The Big Hit Entertainment vocalist is famous for his talents and artistic abilities in singing, modeling, and dancing, but another of the characteristics that demonstrate Jimin’s big heart is solidarity .

Park Jimin was part of different campaigns to combat social problems such as poverty and hunger, he donated millions of won to non-profit organizations dedicated to education and eradicating violence.

Now the ‘Filter’ performer and other celebrities have joined a new cause , the Bangtan Boys member used his voice as one of K-pop’s biggest idols to demand justice . We tell you all the details below.

JIMIN IS SOLIDARIZED WITH THE CAUSE OF #JEONGINIMSORRY

Through the Weverse platform, Jimin posted an image with a black background and the hashtag #JeonginImSorry accompanied by the phrase ‘I’m sorry’. The dancer spoke out against the acts of abuse towards a baby named Jeongin .

Jeongin’s case attracted the attention of various celebrities and society due to the fact that he suffered abuse from his adoptive parents. This is one of the saddest and most regrettable episodes in South Korea.

On social media, ARMY joined the movement and used the hashtag Jimin shared to show their support from all over the world to clarify what happened to Jeongin .

Once again Jimin demonstrated his power and reach, not only as an artist or powerful figure on the Internet, but also as an agent of social change in his country and in different territories around the world.

Recently Jimin’s father and his teacher reminisced about the idol’s history before he was one of the members of the Bangtan Sonyeondan.



