Jimin surprised ARMY with his gorgeous looking pictures

Jimin is the most humble member of BTS, but he also sports a sexy and attractive body, and he demonstrated this in his most recent photos.

It’s clear that BTS’s Jimin was showing “that special move” again. If the behavior is too sexy, fans are once again captivated by the artist.

BTS released the concept photo for the new album “BE” that will be released next month and fans were impressed by the relaxed images of all the members with dark hair, as well as the background where the beautiful classic blue is highlighted.

Then with that concept photo, the BTS members who especially caught the attention of fans. It is the member Jimin who generally fascinates fans with his charming and sexy charisma.

Jimin shows part of his sexy body

The reason Jimin caught the eye is Zubari, a special move called “shoulder off” that has become familiar to fans. Jimin has been seen to casually show a shoulder on various MVs, concert stages, and even award ceremonies.

Jimin’s habit is so famous that it is often manipulated by the members, but the singer shows off his special move in this concept photo. With a cool look, he looked at the camera with a sharp eye, but somehow unprotected his shoulders, showing his sexy tank top.

ARMY was delighted with Jimin’s special move, which was shown again, saying “It’s too much”, “I can only see Jimin’s shoulders …” and “No one can beat Jimin”.

jimin accidentally exposed his shoulder again 😇 pic.twitter.com/kfPOIhTtXI — jma♡ (@jiminsarchive) October 19, 2020

Fans are even more captivated by Jimin’s sexy charisma when his talent for maximizing his anytime, anywhere appeal is just too great.



