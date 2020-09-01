Jimin sets new Twitter record by congratulating Jungkook

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook had a double celebration. So ARMY reaction to the photographs.

Jimin broke Twitter’s world record as his latest tweet, congratulating Jungkook on the latter’s birthday, reached 1 million likes in the shortest time of just 18 minutes.

Around midnight on September 1 (local time), Jimin tweeted his birthday wishes for his brother and co-member Jungkook along with four of their beautiful photos together.

Jimin, as the birthday fairy, is the first to greet Jungkook via SNS with such a sweet tweet.

Netizens, on the other hand, expressed their appreciation for the BTS member’s sweetness very quickly. Jimin’s tweet reached 1 million likes in just 18 minutes, the world’s fastest Twitter record.

Jimin has 6 tweets in the 11 fastest tweets on Twitter to reach 1 million likes. On the other hand, RIP Chadwick’s tweet ranks second with a record of 30 minutes, Harry Styles is third with 1 hour and 1 minute, BTS is fourth with 1 hour and 11 minutes.

The artist is known as BTS’s Birthday Fairy for starting the tradition of commemorating and giving gifts during birthdays.

Jimin celebrates BTS’s achievements

Another great news for BTS today, as they achieved their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their first fully English song, Dynamite. The Billboard Hot 100 takes into account not only sales data, but also broadcast and radio broadcast in the US The other world-renowned artists from all musical genres compete for the Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, Jimin took him to Twitter to express his emotions and pride in accomplishing such a feat one tweet after another, and Jimin was trending on Twitter all over the world.

By blaming his strong emotions, Jimin even apparently misspelled his unique hashtag as Jimin hashtag which was immediately trending all over the world.



