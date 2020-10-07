Jimin sets new record with Filter on Billboard chart

Bangtan Boys Park Jimin dominates Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with the song ‘Filter’, the Big Hit Entertainment idol breaks a new record with this brand.

The record material ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ is one of the best sellers in the world, at the beginning of 2020 the BTS boys gave ARMY new music with interesting fusions that have become the favorites of the public.

‘Filter’, track that belongs to ‘MOTS7’ has a special place in the hearts of the fans, the track is performed by Jimin has a letter that speaks of the multiple charms that the member of the K-pop band shares with his fans .

The melody has been placed within the most important places in music chats, generating incredible visit marks that exceed 70 million reproductions on platforms such as Spotify.

Now, ‘Filter’ takes the top spot on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, a new achievement for the boy from the city of Geumjeong, Busan in South Korea. Learn more about Jimin’s feat …

JIMIN’S ‘FILTER’ WINS FIRST PLACE ON BILLBOARD’S DIGITAL SONG SALES.

The ‘Lie’ singer has generated fabulous numbers on the music charts, especially with the song ‘Filter’, which has been on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chat for 30 consecutive weeks.

This week the musical works that are part of Billboard’s digital sales chat have been released and ‘Filter’ is at number one, the previous week the track was number 8 on the list.

Not only that, in the top 1 it is one of the first songs in Korean to position itself within the sales chart, which is one of the most recognized within the music industry internationally.

The track is now the fourth song on the Bangtan Boys album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ to break this important record. Congratulations to Park Jimin and ARMY for creating a new brand on Billboard!

Recently a famous Korean artist made a work inspired by Jimin’s upcoming birthday, we invite you to visit: Jimin receives an amazing birthday present in advance.



