Jimin set Achievement record with the song not raised

Park Jimin is making a wave of records in India and nothing seems to be stopping him.

This is especially significant because their recent records are being made for a song that is an unpromoted track from the “b” side of BTS’s latest album, MoTS: 7.

Jimin’s song ‘Filter’ is being praised globally, dominating the world’s major music charts.

Although India has no music charts, Filter has become a popular track on JioSaavan, India’s music streaming platform with 100 million listeners.

Jimin breaks record for success in India

Recently, Filter has become the second most played song on the Map Of The Soul: 7 album on Jiosaavn.

It is the most streamed solo song on MOTS: 7 and the only song in the Top 5 Most Streamed Songs.

Prior to this, Filter and Friends (a track produced by Jimin and sung by him and BTS’s V) were reported as very popular tracks on JioSaavan.

Recently, Filter went viral among locals when a famous Indian YouTuber ‘Manikas-whims’ used the song as bgm in his video.

The comment section was full of locals praising Jimin and the song, which undoubtedly increased its popularity even more.



