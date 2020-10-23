Jimin sends a message to children affected by Covid-19

The WHO Chief has expressed his gratitude for Jimin’s thoughtful message to children around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jimin, the member of the famous group BTS, has once again attracted international attention for his thoughtful message in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park Jimin, the lead singer and dancer of the Bangtan Boys, during his birthday live broadcast on October 20, expressed his concern for children affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“Not just front-line workers, but we all need to step up and help each other,” he said.

“Unlike adults, children are forced to follow the rules without understanding why. Although it is a difficult process, we must step forward and help each other to overcome this pandemic, ”added Jimin.

“If you are having a bad time, remember that there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you,” said the famous idol.

BTS and Jimin always close to people

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed his gratitude for Jimin’s thoughtful message from BTS to children around the world who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What a thoughtful message from @Jimin. In fact, children are affected by the # COVID19 restrictions, we must do everything possible to help them understand the situations and support and comfort them. Together, we will end this pandemic. #BeHelpful “, shared the head of the WHO in a tweet.

What a very thoughtful message from @BTS_twt Jimin – 감사합니다! Children are indeed affected by #COVID19 restrictions, we should do our best to help them understand the situations, and support and comfort them. Together, we will end this pandemic. #BeHelpful. pic.twitter.com/a5pOc7bJr2 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 22, 2020



