Jimin reveals he WANTS to collaborate with Ariana Grande

The BTS members revealed the names of the artists they wish to collaborate with in the future, and Jimin caused a sensation by revealing that Ariana Grande is their “maximum.”

The band made up of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM is in one of the best facets of their career, they are currently considered one of the most famous groups in the world.

The idols were recently on the cover of Variety magazine, each of the members had an individual image, and the photoshoot was classic, elegant, and with a more mature concept.

The boy band spoke with the American publication about their projects, collaborations, goals and dreams. Some of the questions were which artists have they been listening to in the last few days and who they would like to collaborate with in the future.

Jimin reveals his dream collaboration

The K-Pop star did not hesitate for a single moment to say that he would like to have a collaboration with Ariana Grande, Jin explained that he likes the music of Shawn Mendes, so he is the artist with whom he hopes to work.

Jungkook chose Lauv and Rain, while Kim Taehyung chose Sammy Davis Jr. and said that in recent days he was enjoying the music of Kurt Elling, the ‘Winter Bear’ singer explained:

He has the vibes that I really like, he’s someone I would really like to collaborate with.

Kurt Elling is a famous jazz singer and GRAMMY winner, the artist found out about V’s wishes and posted a great message on Instagram dedicated to the Beyond the Scene idol:

Music collaborations and hope for the world are always welcome

Maybe in the future the Bangtan Boys surprise ARMY with a collaboration with one of these famous artists. Which singer do you expect the BTS members to collaborate with next?

Some time ago there was talk of a possible collaboration between Ariana Grande and BTS’s Jimin.



