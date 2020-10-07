Jimin reveals details about his upcoming concert

BTS member Jimin talked about the Map of the Soul ON: E concert that he will be offering in the coming days.

BTS member Park Jimin better known as Jimin overwhelmed fans after he posted an update on his official Twitter counting the days remaining before his long-awaited Map of the Soul ON: E concert and also said he missed ARMY.

On October 6, Jimin tweeted a blurry photo of him apparently rehearsing a choreography while standing in fourth ballet position and said “D-4 (heart) #IMissYouArmy.”

This post is enough to freak out fans and make them tweet that they feel like crazy for the BTS member.

Jimin becomes a trend

Immediately Jimin became trending all over the world with 2 keywords like Filter and Jiminie. From the Bang Bang Con The Live concert in June 2020 to the announcement of another online concert, MOTS ON: E, fans have been patiently awaiting the live performance of Jimin’s worldwide hit song “Filter.”

The post didn’t even mention anything about Filter, but Jimin has raised the bar for his official dance choreography, which is sure to be spectacular.

Additionally, several other Jimin-related keywords, such as PARK JIMIN, FILTER CHOREO, Black Swan, Jimin-AAA, Our Jimin, #WeMissYouToo, were trending in numerous countries around the world.

Earlier in the day, BTS posted MOTS ON: E Teaser 1 on their official YouTube channel. Jimin attracted attention with his shots in the mirror looking fierce. The 2-day MOTS ON: E online concerts will take place on October 10 and 11.

In anticipation of Filter’s live performance, Jimin has released several dance covers. What do you think of the dance steps of the BTS member? Leave us your opinion in the comments section.



