Jimin remains the best member of the famous K-Pop group

Congratulations to Jimin! The BTS member stayed at No. 1 on the ranking.
The Korean Research Business Institute recently released the brand reputation rankings for K-Pop boy group members this November.
The rankings are based on several factors, including consumer participation, media, communication, and community ratings. The institute extracted a large amount of data from October 13 to November 13.
Jimin from BTS, number 1
Taking first place once again is BTS’s Jimin. It holds the crown steadily for 23 consecutive months after acquiring a brand reputation index of 5,192,015.
Some of the high-ranking phrases in Jimin’s keyword analysis are BTS’s beloved “ARMY”, his captivating solo track “Filter”, and “innovator.” Words like “reward”, “release”, and “overcome” are also present as their highest ranking related terms.
ASTRO Moonbin
Second place goes to ASTRO’s Moonbin. He has risen in the rankings thanks to an incredible 257.28 percent increase in his index since last month. The idol earned a brand reputation index of 3,954,327 this November.
NCT’s Jaehyun
After seeing a 32.53 percent increase in his score, NCT’s Jaehyun followed closely behind in third place. It was able to register a brand reputation index of 3,870,841.
At the fourth and fifth ranks are BTS’s V and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, who scored 3,831,305 and 3,830,413, respectively.
EXO’s Kai
Jungkook from BTS
BTS’s RM
Jin from BTS
Suga from BTS
NCT’s Doyoung
SHINee’s Taemin
NCT’s Taeyong
NCT brand
BTS’s J-Hope
NCT’s Jungwoo
MJ from ASTRO
NCT’s Jaemin
Soobin by TXT
Yeonjun from TXT
NCT’s Jisung
NCT’s Haechan
TXT’s Taehyun
NCT’s Jeno
NCT’s Chenle
Beomgyu by TXT
MONSTA X’s Minhyuk
EXO’s Baekhyun
SEVENTEEN Jun
Lee Dae Hwi of AB6IX