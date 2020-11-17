Jimin remains the best member of the famous K-Pop group

Congratulations to Jimin! The BTS member stayed at No. 1 on the ranking.

The Korean Research Business Institute recently released the brand reputation rankings for K-Pop boy group members this November.

The rankings are based on several factors, including consumer participation, media, communication, and community ratings. The institute extracted a large amount of data from October 13 to November 13.

Jimin from BTS, number 1

Taking first place once again is BTS’s Jimin. It holds the crown steadily for 23 consecutive months after acquiring a brand reputation index of 5,192,015.

Some of the high-ranking phrases in Jimin’s keyword analysis are BTS’s beloved “ARMY”, his captivating solo track “Filter”, and “innovator.” Words like “reward”, “release”, and “overcome” are also present as their highest ranking related terms.

ASTRO Moonbin

Second place goes to ASTRO’s Moonbin. He has risen in the rankings thanks to an incredible 257.28 percent increase in his index since last month. The idol earned a brand reputation index of 3,954,327 this November.

NCT’s Jaehyun

After seeing a 32.53 percent increase in his score, NCT’s Jaehyun followed closely behind in third place. It was able to register a brand reputation index of 3,870,841.

At the fourth and fifth ranks are BTS’s V and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, who scored 3,831,305 and 3,830,413, respectively.

EXO’s Kai

Jungkook from BTS

BTS’s RM

Jin from BTS

Suga from BTS

NCT’s Doyoung

SHINee’s Taemin

NCT’s Taeyong

NCT brand

BTS’s J-Hope

NCT’s Jungwoo

MJ from ASTRO

NCT’s Jaemin

Soobin by TXT

Yeonjun from TXT

NCT’s Jisung

NCT’s Haechan

TXT’s Taehyun

NCT’s Jeno

NCT’s Chenle

Beomgyu by TXT

MONSTA X’s Minhyuk

EXO’s Baekhyun

SEVENTEEN Jun

Lee Dae Hwi of AB6IX



