Jimin Receives Praise from the World Health Organization

Jimin, the idol of BTS, was praised through social networks by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On August 29, 2020, Ms Sari Setiogi Griberg, head of social media and media monitoring for the World Health Organization (WHO) at WHO headquarters in Geneva, posted some praise on her official Twitter account to Jimin, the BTS idol for wearing his mask during dance practice.

Ms. Griberg also posted Jimin’s photo on her InstaStories, which show the BTS idol concentrating during rehearsals for their MTV Video Music Awards live performance on August 31. Showing Jimin wears a face mask which is very important during this Covid-19 pandemic.

WHO’s praise for BTS’s Jimin

Along with Jimin’s photo, Ms. Griberg also posted a cartoon that reads, “Superheroes Save Lives. You can do the same. Wear a mask! “In addition, she shared a WHO information campaign poster on what can be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Jimin, the idol of BTS, has been constantly reminding everyone to wear a mask to be safe and protect themselves, as health is the most important thing. Jimin has also been seen in public places wearing a mask not only to protect himself but also to protect and care for others.

#JIMIN reminded everyone to always wear their masks pic.twitter.com/9P2jvneikv — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) June 16, 2020

BTS idol Jimin, through one of his tweets, encouraged everyone to wear the mask correctly, even if this is uncomfortable, but that’s not all, as he pointed out the same thing during one of his live broadcasts.



