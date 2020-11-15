Jimin outscored Suga as a boy and is his next goal in BTS

Jimin has gotten taller this year, surpassing Suga, so now he already has his next target in BTS, none other than J-Hope.

We all know that the members of BTS are great friends, and their union and companionship has inspired the ARMY on more than one occasion, but this does not prevent the bangtan boys from competing with each other.

Proof of this is Jimin’s celebration in recent days, as he managed to overcome Suga in one of his competitions, surprising the rest of the BTS boys as he even revealed who his next target was.

Now we will tell you about this funny competition between Jimin and Suga, which undoubtedly caused a great impact among the ARMY, because everyone is waiting for Suga’s full recovery to know what he will do about it.

Jimin beats Suga in height competition

One of the longest running competitions of BTS is about height, since every year all the members are measured to know who is the tallest and who has grown the most, Jimin being one of the most advanced.

After sharing a video where a table with their heights and weights appears, it was revealed that Jimin managed to surpass Suga, since he has grown 0.4 centimeters since 2019, so he is now the same as his partner.

As we informed you in Somagnews, Suga is now in temporary retirement, because after his shoulder surgery, she needs rest to recover, but while this is happening, Jimin has pointed to his new target: J-Hope.

Jimin seeks to surpass J-Hope

The idol joked telling J-Hope to get ready, because after surpassing Suga, he will be the next to be surpassed in stature, so the ARMY is aware of what will happen with this funny but intense competition.

This is how Jimin not only keeps going up in terms of his career, but also his stature, and who knows, if things continue as they are, the idol could become the tallest member of BTS.



